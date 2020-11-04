Fayette County Board of Education has two new members after election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Board of Education has two new members.

Former teacher Amanda “Amy” Green won the District 5 seat on the Fayette County Board of Education, and former principal Tom Jones secured the District 3 spot in the Nov. 3 election. They will replace board member Daryl Love and Vice-Chairman Raymond Daniels, respectively, who both decided not to seek re-election after several years of service.

Board member Christy Morris was unopposed for the District 1 seat.

Green defeated fellow candidates Amy Beasley and Arnold Farr, and Jones ran unopposed.

They will join the board in January when Fayette County Public Schools plans to resume in-person instruction if COVID-19 pandemic conditions allow.

Board Chairwoman Stephanie Aschmann Spires (District 4) and board member Tyler Murphy (District 2) are in the middle of four-year terms, both having been elected in 2018.

Green, a full-time parent, formerly was a faculty instructor for the Mathematics Department at the University of Kentucky and taught at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. She is also a school volunteer, a School-Based Decision Making Council representative, and a PTA executive board member.

Jones served as principal of Bryan Station Middle School, taught English at Bryan Station High School, and was a community resource specialist and assistant principal at Leestown Middle. He subsequently worked for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools/AdvancED before retiring in 2016.

