Advertisement

Fayette County deputy constable released from hospital after crash

Police cited one driver after the crash.
Police cited one driver after the crash.(Fayette Co. Constable Wade McNabb)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County deputy constable is out of the hospital after a crash late Tuesday night.

In a press release, 1st District Constable Wade McNabb said the deputy was driving through the intersection of Devonport Drive and Alexandria Drive around 9:00 p.m., when a pickup driver ignored a stop sign and hit the deputy’s vehicle.

Hospital crews later confirmed the deputy has no broken bones and is expected to recover.

Constable McNabb said the driver of the pickup truck continued a short distance down the road before police caught up with him and cited him for driving without insurance and a license.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures climb a little higher

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
It doesn't look like we see much of anything other than a few passing clouds in our sky.

State

McGrath thanks volunteers, supporters in Twitter concession speech

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Amy McGrath posted a video to Twitter marking her concession speech Tuesday evening.

State

OVERVIEW: Trump carries Kentucky; McConnell, congressmen reelected

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has won Kentucky in his bid for reelection, and his main ally on Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has been reelected to a seventh term in Kentucky.

Regional

Republican Andy Barr wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Andy Barr wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District.

Latest News

News

Democratic US Rep. John Yarmuth wins in Kentucky

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth has defeated Republican challenger Rhonda Palazzo in Kentucky.

News

Gov. Beshear gives update on KSP training material review, commissioner resignation

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Beshear reported they have found one other PowerPoint that contains some of the same information from the same trainer.

State

Republican Mitch McConnell wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Mitch McConnell wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky.

News

US Rep. Thomas Massie wins 5th term in Kentucky

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has won re-election to the congressional district seat in the northeast part of the state.

News

Republican US Rep. Brett Guthrie reelected in Kentucky

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie has won another term in a conservative district in west-central Kentucky.

News

Republican President Donald Trump wins Kentucky

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has won Republican-leaning Kentucky.