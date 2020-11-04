Fayette County deputy constable released from hospital after crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County deputy constable is out of the hospital after a crash late Tuesday night.

In a press release, 1st District Constable Wade McNabb said the deputy was driving through the intersection of Devonport Drive and Alexandria Drive around 9:00 p.m., when a pickup driver ignored a stop sign and hit the deputy’s vehicle.

Hospital crews later confirmed the deputy has no broken bones and is expected to recover.

Constable McNabb said the driver of the pickup truck continued a short distance down the road before police caught up with him and cited him for driving without insurance and a license.

