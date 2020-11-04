Advertisement

Gov. Beshear gives update on KSP training material review, commissioner resignation

KSP training material is being reviewed after old training slides showed quotes from Hitler.
KSP training material is being reviewed after old training slides showed quotes from Hitler.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has come under fire for some old training material that included quotes from Adolf Hitler and a confederate army leader.

It’s a 33-page slideshow titled “The Warrior Mindset” containing quotes from Hitler and Confederate General Robert E. Lee that people have said crosses a thin blue line.

“We are conducting a top to bottom review of training materials,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

When the old training material was brought into the spotlight by two Louisville high school journalists, KSP immediately released a statement saying the material is unacceptable and that it was removed in 2013.

Since then, Governor Beshear reported they have found one other PowerPoint that contains some of the same information from the same trainer.

“We have not yet been able to determine whether it is a different version or whether it was provided at a different time,” Beshear said. “We want to make sure we get answers to all of those questions.”

KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer announced his resignation effective Wednesday, but when asked if Governor Beshear called for that resignation in response to the training material, he declined to answer.

“With regards to the commissioner, he has submitted his resignation,” Beshear said. “He has given decades of his life in service to KSP, I’ve known him for 34 years, and so I’m just going to thank him for his service.”

Instead, he said they’re focusing on the training review to find out how many officers received it.

“The review going back is also going to help us to ensure that we have the right training moving forward,” Beshear said.

Lieutenant Colonel Phillip Burnett will act as the Interim Commissioner until KSP finds a permanent replacement.

