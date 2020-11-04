Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures climb a little higher

Temperatures will run well above normal through the weekend.
Temperatures will run well above normal through the weekend.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It doesn’t look like we see much of anything other than a few passing clouds in our sky.

Most of us will see highs reach the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures like that will put us just a little above normal for this part of November. This month is, climatologically speaking, pretty wild with the temperature swing from beginning to end. We start this month with average highs at 62 and end it with 49.

The next real change will not occur until next week. A strong cold front will sweep through Kentucky. This brings us the next chance of showers & storms. Other than that, it is quiet until next week. Enjoy!

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Calm and Nice Weather

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Gorgeous fall weather rolls on.

Weather

Watch | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 22 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant streak gets a little better

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
It looks like temperatures will come in a little warmer today.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Temps Kick Off A Nice Week

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:56 PM EST
|
By Chris Bailey
A really nice first full week of November is underway.

Latest News

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dry streak holds steady

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:12 AM EST
|
By Jim Caldwell
A decent streak of dry days is here.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - PM

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:30 PM EST
FastCast sunday pm

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - AM

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:32 AM EST
FastCast sunday am

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Blast of cold air on the way

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:36 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
While we have a great Halloween forecast, a cold front moves through Sunday bringing a blast of cold air

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Blast On The Way

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
Our weekend starts chilly and ends cold!

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Chilly but nice weekend ahead

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:16 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
A cool and dry period returns for the end of the week and into Saturday, just in time for Halloween!