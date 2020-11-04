Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures climb a little higher

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It doesn’t look like we see much of anything other than a few passing clouds in our sky.

Most of us will see highs reach the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures like that will put us just a little above normal for this part of November. This month is, climatologically speaking, pretty wild with the temperature swing from beginning to end. We start this month with average highs at 62 and end it with 49.

The next real change will not occur until next week. A strong cold front will sweep through Kentucky. This brings us the next chance of showers & storms. Other than that, it is quiet until next week. Enjoy!

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

