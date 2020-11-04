Advertisement

Lexington abuzz with conversations about presidential election

By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The presidential election is the big conversation topic Wednesday in Lexington.

Whether you’re at a coffee shop, barbershop, or even walking across campus, people are buzzing, wondering who will win and when will we find out?

Kentucky’s numbers came in quickly on election night, but several other key states are still counting. That’s why people tell us they’re focusing on election coverage more than usual.

Voters of all ages say they’re flipping on TVs and scrolling through social media to get the latest updates. They know there’s nothing more Kentuckians can do at this point, but sit back and watch.

While the suspense grows, people we talked to say they understand the delay.

“It’s frustrating because they’re just taking so long, but I get why they’re taking so long because I couldn’t imagine having to count millions and millions of ballots,” Toni Lanter-Mason said.

“I think everybody kind of saw this coming," said Mark Francour. "It’s a very abnormal year with the mail-in voting and early voting. I felt like this was coming at this point.”

People we talked to say, even though they’re consumed with it, they’re glad people are paying extra attention in this election.

