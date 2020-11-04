Lexington leaf collection program starts next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington is set to start its 2020 vacuum pickup collection on Monday, November 9.

The city offers the leaf collection once a year for single-family homes that use the city waste collection service.

A large vacuum will be picking up the leaves through mid-December.

People are asked to rake the leaves to the area between the sidewalk and the street.

The city has an interactive map showing when the leaf vacuum will be in your neighborhood.

