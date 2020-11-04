Advertisement

Lexington restaurant plans garden to honor council member’s legacy

By Adam Burniston
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been nearly eight months since the passing of council member Jake Gibbs, and one Lexington restaurant is hoping to honor his legacy by building a garden.

Council-member Jake Gibbs and Mamadou Savane were very close friends before Gibbs passed away in March. It’s because of that close friendship that Sav was inspired to create Jake’s Garden which will go in front of his restaurant on Main Street.

While in office Council-member Gibbs was a defender of the environment and encouraged the growth of the city’s urban forest.

So, to honor Gibbs’s legacy, Sav teamed up Anita, Gibbs' wife, to create Jake’s Garden, a green-space featuring some of the council-members favorite flowers and trees including lilacs, forget-me-nots, and perineal trees native to Kentucky.

Through this green space, Sav says he also hopes this will bring more of the community together.

“The way it’s going to be looking, honestly, it will be so inviting and I really hope, as Jake Gibbs' community ideas and stuff, this place will bring people together,” Savane said.

At last check of Anita’s GoFundMe for Sav to help complete this project, they have raised nearly $9,000 so far, but they could always use some more help.

While the groundwork has been laid to start on Jake’s Garden, Sav says they hope to start planting the trees by next week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

