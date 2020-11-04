McConnell holds day-after-election news conference in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Now that his race is over, Kentucky’s senior senator, Mitch McConnell, is closely watching undecided races, those that will determine control of the Senate and the presidential race.

Speaking to reporters inside the same ballroom he gave his victory speech Tuesday night, the current Senate majority leader says the outcome of the presidential race is basically out of his hands, and the way voting was done was decided by the individual states:

McConnell says he expects both sides will, or possibly have already, lawyered up and are ready for whatever challenges may present themselves.

“Well, it’s not unusual for people to claim they won the election. I can think of that happening on numerous occasions. But claiming you won the election is different from finishing the counting. And what we’re going to see here in the next few days, both in the Senate races and in the presidential race, is each state will ultimately get to a final outcome,” McConnell said.

McConnell says whether or not he remains majority leader is contingent on close races in North Carolina and Maine, and possibly two runoffs in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.