Advertisement

McConnell holds day-after-election news conference in Louisville

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Now that his race is over, Kentucky’s senior senator, Mitch McConnell, is closely watching undecided races, those that will determine control of the Senate and the presidential race.

[ELECTION RESULTS]

Speaking to reporters inside the same ballroom he gave his victory speech Tuesday night, the current Senate majority leader says the outcome of the presidential race is basically out of his hands, and the way voting was done was decided by the individual states:

McConnell says he expects both sides will, or possibly have already, lawyered up and are ready for whatever challenges may present themselves.

“Well, it’s not unusual for people to claim they won the election. I can think of that happening on numerous occasions. But claiming you won the election is different from finishing the counting. And what we’re going to see here in the next few days, both in the Senate races and in the presidential race, is each state will ultimately get to a final outcome,” McConnell said.

McConnell says whether or not he remains majority leader is contingent on close races in North Carolina and Maine, and possibly two runoffs in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington restaurant plans garden to honor council member’s legacy

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Adam Burniston
It has been nearly eight months since the passing of council member Jake Gibbs, and one Lexington restaurant is hoping to honor his legacy by building a garden.

State

Closer look at Kentucky’s turnout for 2020 election

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
In the days leading up to the election, Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. asked everyone who could to vote early. The day after the election, he believes that effort paid off.

News

McConnell holds day-after-election news conference in Louisville

Updated: 57 minutes ago
McConnell holds day-after-election news conference in Louisville

News

Closer look at Kentucky turnout for 2020 election

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Closer look at Kentucky turnout for 2020 election

Latest News

News

Closer look at Kentucky turnout for 2020 election

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Closer look at Kentucky turnout for 2020 election

State

Modern gun deer hunting season starts next week in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky’s modern gun deer season is designed to coincide with the peak of fall breeding for deer.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 117 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 117 new COVID-19 cases for its report for Tuesday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Lexington leaf collection program starts next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A large vacuum will be picking up the leaves through mid-December.

News

Fayette County deputy constable released from hospital after crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The deputy constable is expected to make a full recovery.