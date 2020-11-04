Advertisement

Modern gun deer hunting season starts next week in Kentucky

(WCAX)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s modern gun deer season starts next week and according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife, this year’s harvest could be record breaking.

“Hunters in Kentucky harvested 1,637 deer during the opening weekend of archery season, which was a record high,” said Kyle Sams, deer and elk program coordinator for the department. “That pace carried through the month of September, when hunters harvested 7,980 deer, also a record for the month of September. If that pace continues, we can expect to surpass the record for total deer harvested in 2015.”

Sams said hunters took home 155,730 deer during the 2015 season. In 2019, the harvest came close to that with 148,395 deer.

Kentucky’s modern gun deer season is designed to coincide with the peak of fall breeding for deer. During this time, the animals are more active than usual.

According to the Department of Fish & Wildlife, there are mote than one million acres of public land available for hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities. More information on that, hunter education and licensing requirements can be found on the organization’s website.

The hunting season runs for 16 consecutive days, starting Nov. 14. It’s estimated about 300,000 Kentuckians participate each year.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Health dept. reports 117 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 117 new COVID-19 cases for its report for Tuesday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Lexington leaf collection program starts next week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A large vacuum will be picking up the leaves through mid-December.

News

Fayette County deputy constable released from hospital after crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The deputy constable is expected to make a full recovery.

Latest News

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures climb a little higher

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
It doesn't look like we see much of anything other than a few passing clouds in our sky.

News

WATCH | Health dept. reports 117 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 6 hours ago
Health dept. reports 117 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

State

Warren County man arrested in murder of his grandparents

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A man has been arrested in connection to the death of his grandparents

State

McGrath thanks volunteers, supporters in Twitter concession speech

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Amy McGrath posted a video to Twitter marking her concession speech Tuesday evening.

State

OVERVIEW: Trump carries Kentucky; McConnell, congressmen reelected

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has won Kentucky in his bid for reelection, and his main ally on Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has been reelected to a seventh term in Kentucky.

Regional

Republican Andy Barr wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Andy Barr wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District.