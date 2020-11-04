Modern gun deer hunting season starts next week in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s modern gun deer season starts next week and according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife, this year’s harvest could be record breaking.

“Hunters in Kentucky harvested 1,637 deer during the opening weekend of archery season, which was a record high,” said Kyle Sams, deer and elk program coordinator for the department. “That pace carried through the month of September, when hunters harvested 7,980 deer, also a record for the month of September. If that pace continues, we can expect to surpass the record for total deer harvested in 2015.”

Sams said hunters took home 155,730 deer during the 2015 season. In 2019, the harvest came close to that with 148,395 deer.

Kentucky’s modern gun deer season is designed to coincide with the peak of fall breeding for deer. During this time, the animals are more active than usual.

According to the Department of Fish & Wildlife, there are mote than one million acres of public land available for hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities. More information on that, hunter education and licensing requirements can be found on the organization’s website.

The hunting season runs for 16 consecutive days, starting Nov. 14. It’s estimated about 300,000 Kentuckians participate each year.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.