Officers use makeshift ramp to rescue trapped beaver in Texas

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CNN) - Authorities came up with a creative solution to rescue a beaver trapped in a Texas lake on Sunday.

Public safety officers responded after getting reports about the trapped animal in the city of Southlake.

They tried several things to get him out, including attempting to catch him in a net and coax him off his blue floatie. However, nothing seemed to work.

The officers then came up with a new idea: they balanced a plank of wood on the floatie, forming a makeshift ramp.

Their solution worked as the beaver cautiously walked up the plank to freedom. After a long 30 minutes, the rescue attempt was deemed a success.

The clever rescue was recorded on camera and shared on the Southlake Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page.

A tense moment, after a 30-minute rescue attempt, as our beaver crawls up our make-shift ramp to safety!

Posted by Southlake DPS on Sunday, November 1, 2020

