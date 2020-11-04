OVERVIEW: Trump carries Kentucky; McConnell, congressmen reelected

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - President Donald Trump has won Kentucky in his bid for reelection, and his main ally on Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has been reelected to a seventh term in Kentucky.

In the House, Republican incumbents Andy Barr in the 6th District, Hal Rogers of the 5th District, James Comer of the 1st District, Brett Guthrie in the 2nd District and Thomas Massie of the 4th District all won reelection, as did 3rd District Democratic incumbent John Yarmuth.

Voters approved a victims' rights amendment but rejected another that would have lengthened the terms of district judges and prosecutors.

