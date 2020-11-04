Advertisement

Republican Andy Barr wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr has won reelection to a fifth term in a central Kentucky congressional district.

Barr defeated Democratic challenger Josh Hicks in a district that for decades has swung between Republicans and Democrats.

Barr had been a target of national Democrats and held off another hard-charging challenge to keep the seat in the GOP column.

The 6th District stretches from Kentucky’s bluegrass region to the Appalachian foothills and includes the state’s second-largest city, Lexington.

Barr has been a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump.

Hicks released the following statement on the election results:

“Over the past year and a half, I have been privileged to be a part of a movement that was about so much more than just me, or just my ideas. This has been a campaign of, and by, and for regular folks, and I am humbled to have been a part of it. I am deeply grateful to everyone who helped us build this campaign. Whether you spent your free time making phone calls, or gave a few of your hard-earned dollars, your belief and energy sustained me. Tonight, I congratulate Congressman Barr on his victory in this election, and I thank the thousands of volunteers and supporters I’ve met across the Sixth District during our campaign.”

