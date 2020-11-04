Republican US Rep. Brett Guthrie reelected in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie has won another term in a conservative district in west-central Kentucky.

The self-described “pro-life, pro-gun, pro-Trump” politician has served in Congress since 2009 from Kentucky’s 2nd district, which also includes Bowling Green.

He defeated Democratic nominee Hank Linderman, musician and recording engineer, for the second time.

