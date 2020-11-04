Advertisement

The balance of power in Congress is still up for grabs

By Jacqueline Policastro and Ted Fioraliso
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - America is still waiting for the final results in congressional races across the country. Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro and Senior Reporter Ted Fioraliso are tracking where the balance of power stands. Here’s what we know now.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE HOUSE

Democrats are likely to keep their majority in the House, even though they lost more than half of the toss-up races. Some freshmen incumbent Democrats in toss-up races lost their seats to Republicans. One example: Iowa’s first district where Ashley Hinson beat Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.

A long-time incumbent Democrat in a toss-up race lost his seat to a Republican. It happened in Minnesota’s 7th district where Michelle Fischbach beat Congressman Collin Peterson.

Some toss-up races stayed in Republican hands. In Virginia’s 5th district, Republican Bob Good beat Democrat Cameron Webb. In Nebraska’s 2nd district, Congressman Don Bacon won re-election even though Joe Biden secured that district’s electoral vote.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE SENATE

The balance of power in the Senate is still up for grabs. Democrats flipped 2 Senate seats. Arizona’s went blue in the special election between Democrat Mark Kelly and incumbent Martha McSally. Colorado also flipped Democratic with former Governor John Hickenlooper defeating incumbent Cory Gardner.

But Democrats also lost a few races.

In South Carolina, incumbent Republican Lindsey Graham held his seat over challenger Jamie Harrison. Iowa’s incumbent Republican Joni Ernst beat Theresa Greenfield. In Alabama, Republican Tommy Tuberville won the Senate seat, after challenging Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.

With mail-in ballots still being counted in some states, we’ll have to wait to see if Republicans maintain control of the Senate.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

Lexington

Lexington abuzz with conversations about presidential election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The presidential election is the big conversation topic Wednesday in Lexington.

National Politics

Biden wins Wisconsin, presidency still hangs in balance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

News

After Senate race loss, what’s next for Amy McGrath?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Another stunning defeat for Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath. She ran one of the most expensive campaigns in Kentucky’s history. According to the Federal Elections Commission, McGrath had raised nearly $90 million by mid-October. So what’s next for the former Marine after losing her second race?

Lexington

Fayette County Board of Education has two new members after election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Former teacher Amanda “Amy” Green won the District 5 seat on the Fayette County Board of Education, and former principal Tom Jones secured the District 3 spot in the Nov. 3 election.

Latest News

State

McConnell holds day-after-election news conference in Louisville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Now that his race is over, Kentucky’s senior senator, Mitch McConnell, is closely watching undecided races, those that will determine control of the Senate and the presidential race.

State

Interactive | Closer look at Kentucky’s turnout for 2020 election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
In the days leading up to the election, Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. asked everyone who could to vote early. The day after the election, he believes that effort paid off.

National Politics

Democrats losing paths to Senate control as GOP hangs on

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The voters’ choices will force a rethinking of Democratic Party strategy, messaging and approach from the Trump era.

National Politics

Dems head toward House control, but lose incumbents to GOP

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Though Democrats seem likely to retain House control, the results have been developing into a disappointment for the party, which had hoped to make modest gains of perhaps 15 seats.

National Politics

Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania could prove crucial in determining who wins the election.

National Politics

Record early vote leads to tranquil Election Day at polls

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late.