Two-year-old hit by car, killed on Clays Mill Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner says a toddler was hit by a car and killed in Lexington.

It happened at the corner of Nakomi Drive and Clays Mill Road.

The coroner says a family was switching car seats between two cars parked in a driveway. Their two-year-old son wandered into the street, where he was struck by a car in the outbound lane.

The driver of the car that hit the child is at the scene and appears to be cooperating with police.

Traffic is blocked off.

