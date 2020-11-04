Advertisement

Two-year-old hit by car, killed on Clays Mill Road

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner says a toddler was hit by a car and killed in Lexington.

It happened at the corner of Nakomi Drive and Clays Mill Road.

The coroner says a family was switching car seats between two cars parked in a driveway. Their two-year-old son wandered into the street, where he was struck by a car in the outbound lane.

The driver of the car that hit the child is at the scene and appears to be cooperating with police.

Traffic is blocked off.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington abuzz with conversations about presidential election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The presidential election is the big conversation topic Wednesday in Lexington.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,635 new cases; extends mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

After Senate race loss, what’s next for Amy McGrath?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Another stunning defeat for Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath. She ran one of the most expensive campaigns in Kentucky’s history. According to the Federal Elections Commission, McGrath had raised nearly $90 million by mid-October. So what’s next for the former Marine after losing her second race?

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Very Mild Period

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Temps keep climbing through the weekend.

Latest News

Regional

Kentucky Lottery millionaire from Boyle County hits it big again

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky Lotter officials say Rita Bailey, of Perryville, who is already a Kentucky Lottery millionaire, bought a Break Fort Knox scratch-off ticket at Mr. Miser Food Mart in Perryville. That ticket was worth $100,000.

Lexington

Fayette County Board of Education has two new members after election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Former teacher Amanda “Amy” Green won the District 5 seat on the Fayette County Board of Education, and former principal Tom Jones secured the District 3 spot in the Nov. 3 election.

Lexington

Lexington restaurant plans garden to honor council member’s legacy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
It has been nearly eight months since the passing of council member Jake Gibbs, and one Lexington restaurant is hoping to honor his legacy by building a garden.

State

McConnell holds day-after-election news conference in Louisville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Now that his race is over, Kentucky’s senior senator, Mitch McConnell, is closely watching undecided races, those that will determine control of the Senate and the presidential race.

State

Interactive | Closer look at Kentucky’s turnout for 2020 election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
In the days leading up to the election, Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. asked everyone who could to vote early. The day after the election, he believes that effort paid off.

News

McConnell holds day-after-election news conference in Louisville

Updated: 5 hours ago
McConnell holds day-after-election news conference in Louisville