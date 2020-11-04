US Rep. Thomas Massie wins 5th term in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has won re-election to the congressional district seat in the northeast part of the state.

Massie had drawn President Donald Trump’s ire on coronavirus relief. Massie has a reputation for contrarian stances, voting against bipartisan and conservative bills. When the congressman from Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District held up a vote on a $2 trillion relief package in March, Trump called him “a disaster for America” on Twitter.

The 4th District adjoining the Ohio River includes several Kentucky suburbs of neighboring Cincinnati, Ohio.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)