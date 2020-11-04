Veterans, law enforcement in search of suspects in wheel theft

KEAVY, Ky. (WYMT) - When those at the Keavy Disabled American Veterans chapter arrived on Sunday to prepare for a funeral, they were shocked at what they found.

The van that they typically use for military funeral services was completely stripped of its wheels and rims, balanced by just two cinderblocks and a jack left behind by the suspects.

“I can’t understand it, that people would do something like this, especially to a non-profit organization," Commander L.G. Rose said.

Law enforcement officials say they are still confused about the incident.

“This is one of the more unfathomable crimes that we investigate," Laurel County Sheriff public affairs deputy Gilbert Acciardo said. "Anything to do with churches or veterans, is something that you, it’s a no-no.”

The feeling that rose felt when he turned the corner of the building that morning is something he says he never wants to experience again.

“It just felt like your heart dropped right out of your chest and things," Rose said. "And this van, we’ve just had it a little while, our old one bit the dust on us. And we, this van, a lot of if come out of our own money.”

As Rose and his fellow veterans continue to pick up the pieces, Acciardo says the department will do all it can to bring them justice.

“There’s no people in our society that’s more important than our veterans and what they’ve done to support our country, and we have to support them," Acciardo said.

The Keavy Disabled American Veterans chapter is also offering a $1,000 reward for help in catching the suspects. Rose and Acciardo encourage anyone with information regarding this to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

