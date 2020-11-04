Advertisement

Veterans, law enforcement in search of suspects in wheel theft

Police say that unknown individuals stole rims and wheels valued at $2,200 off of a van used for military funeral services.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEAVY, Ky. (WYMT) - When those at the Keavy Disabled American Veterans chapter arrived on Sunday to prepare for a funeral, they were shocked at what they found.

The van that they typically use for military funeral services was completely stripped of its wheels and rims, balanced by just two cinderblocks and a jack left behind by the suspects.

“I can’t understand it, that people would do something like this, especially to a non-profit organization," Commander L.G. Rose said.

Law enforcement officials say they are still confused about the incident.

“This is one of the more unfathomable crimes that we investigate," Laurel County Sheriff public affairs deputy Gilbert Acciardo said. "Anything to do with churches or veterans, is something that you, it’s a no-no.”

The feeling that rose felt when he turned the corner of the building that morning is something he says he never wants to experience again.

“It just felt like your heart dropped right out of your chest and things," Rose said. "And this van, we’ve just had it a little while, our old one bit the dust on us. And we, this van, a lot of if come out of our own money.”

As Rose and his fellow veterans continue to pick up the pieces, Acciardo says the department will do all it can to bring them justice.

“There’s no people in our society that’s more important than our veterans and what they’ve done to support our country, and we have to support them," Acciardo said.

The Keavy Disabled American Veterans chapter is also offering a $1,000 reward for help in catching the suspects. Rose and Acciardo encourage anyone with information regarding this to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

McGrath thanks volunteers, supporters in Twitter concession speech

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Amy McGrath posted a video to Twitter marking her concession speech Tuesday evening.

State

OVERVIEW: Trump carries Kentucky; McConnell, congressmen reelected

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has won Kentucky in his bid for reelection, and his main ally on Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has been reelected to a seventh term in Kentucky.

Regional

Republican Andy Barr wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Andy Barr wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District.

News

Democratic US Rep. John Yarmuth wins in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth has defeated Republican challenger Rhonda Palazzo in Kentucky.

News

Gov. Beshear gives update on KSP training material review, commissioner resignation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Beshear reported they have found one other PowerPoint that contains some of the same information from the same trainer.

Latest News

State

Republican Mitch McConnell wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Mitch McConnell wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky.

News

US Rep. Thomas Massie wins 5th term in Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has won re-election to the congressional district seat in the northeast part of the state.

News

Republican US Rep. Brett Guthrie reelected in Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie has won another term in a conservative district in west-central Kentucky.

News

Republican President Donald Trump wins Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has won Republican-leaning Kentucky.

News

WATCH | Fayette Co. clerk says Election Day in Lexington has been smooth so far

Updated: 4 hours ago
Fayette Co. clerk says Election Day in Lexington has been smooth so far

News

WATCH | Paths to victory in Kentucky’s races for Senate and 6th Congressional District

Updated: 4 hours ago
Paths to victory in Kentucky’s races for Senate and 6th Congressional District