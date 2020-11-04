Advertisement

Warren County man arrested in murder of his grandparents

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:08 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ALVATON, Ky. (WBKO) -An arrest has been made after two deaths in Warren County.

On Tuesday night, Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check on H.E. Johnson Road in Alvaton where they located two deceased people on the property.

The investigation conducted by WCSO revealed that the deceaseds' grandson, Joshua Wright was missing along with a 2013 Chevy truck.

Deputies located Wright and arrested him.

He is lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail on two counts of murder and one count of robbery.

