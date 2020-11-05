Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Warm Weekend Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s weather is a little different from what we’ve seen from the past several days as clouds roll in. This is basically a one and down cloud-maker as more sunshine rolls in from Friday through the weekend. This will come with some very warm temps for early November. Next week looks like a different story as the pattern changes up in a big way.

Highs today are deep into the 60s but should be back to 70 or better by Friday through the weekend. Enjoy!

ETA continues to head back toward open waters and will then roll toward Cuba and south Florida by the weekend and early next week. At the same time we are tracking ETA toward the southeastern part of the country, the western half of the country will be dealing with winter. A possible blizzard will slam parts of the Rockies in the coming days. Yep, it’s the tale of two extremes showing up.

How the winter setup meshes with the tropical setup remains to be seen. As I’ve said many times, the models will continue to struggle to figure out the details. We will get a nice cold front to cross our region by later Tuesday and Wednesday. That brings showers and storms in here as temps come way down. Does this trough pick up ETA from the Gulf? Does the next trough do it later in the week? Those questions don’t have answers at the moment.

