Family of elderly Lexington woman killed in shooting build memorial to honor her

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The family of a Lexington shooting victim continues to share her story, and honor her life.

82-year-old Alice Carter was getting out of her car on Oct. 21 when she was caught in the crossfire. On Wednesday, her family and neighbors planted a permanent symbol of her.

Behind the home where Carter built a life, her family and friends built a memorial.

“It makes me feel happy to see that so many people are coming out in celebration of my mother,” Carter’s daughter Vanessa Smothers said.

“Many of us heard the shots were fired from our front porch, just like I did, and we knew immediately without thinking that we needed to come around Vanessa,” neighbor Tresine Logsdon said.

A Dogwood tree now stands in her memory. It was a gift from Carter’s neighbors. A man from down the street handmade a plaque, writing out her legacy.

“She was a wonderful woman, she was a person that would give you her last time, she would give you the clothes off of her back, she’s the type of woman that would want to make everybody happy,” Smothers said.

The tree was planted at the home that was the foundation of Carter’s family.

“I’m going to do whatever I can until the day that I die to make sure my mother’s memory continue to grow forever. Forever going to fight for justice,” Smothers said.

Smothers wants Carter’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren to be reminded of her every time they look at it.

No arrests have been made following this shooting.

