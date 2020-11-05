Advertisement

Financial fallout from election results

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a big week for politics. A country seemingly very split over who should be President of the United States of America comes down to the wire. To sort out how this impacts the stock market, independent financial planning advisor Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers joined the newscast. He says it’s not to expect this election to go down with the same normalcy we typically see.

“To use the word of the year, this is unprecedented. We could see a situation where there are numerous states who we don’t have any kind of indication on for several days,” Smith says. “I hope that isn’t the case for the sake of the stock market given the uncertainty and the skepticism that would build if that happened, but it certainly may play out that way.”

Numerous media outlets ran stories citing various sources that one candidate would be good for the stock market over the other. Each creating points of why the other was the best option for Wall Street. Smith says that in reality, the stock market won’t be affected near as much by the winner of the election as it will by the continued coronavirus headlines. He says the economy is a much bigger factor for the market than which person is elected.

“Don’t get me wrong, the election matters a lot, especially if things get held up in courts or people were to go out and riot in the streets,” Smith said. “Hopefully that doesn’t happen and wiser actions prevail. The real problem is the virus and how the government handles the situation. If we see shutdowns again we will see the market react negatively and swiftly. Many sectors have taken a beating already this year and going backward will exacerbate the problem.”

For the balance of the markets, a definite answer soon after the election of who won will be key. The longer uncertainty hangs over the nation, the greater seesaw there will be in the stock market. Smith says it’s very important to take a look at what you have in your portfolio and find ways to put further safety in place, especially if you are in or near retirement.

“I say it a lot but you can’t afford a big loss when you are nearing or in retirement,” Smith says. “Far too often I see investors in the latter portion of their life sitting in an investment structure that has 70 or even 80% of their holdings in risky investments. You have to put safety nets in as you approach retirement, so when the stock market does take a dive, you don’t feel the pain of those losses.”

To see additional stories surrounding business and economic news for the Lexington area, visit https://WKYT.com/MoneyMatters and if you have a question for Josh send an email to info@swdgroup.com.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Money Matters

Stock market tumbles by over 600 points

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Analysts say the concern is a multi-faceted problem that may not clear up in the near term.

Money Matters

WATCH | Money Matters with Josh Smith 10-20-2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT
Money Matters with Josh Smith 10-20-2020

Money Matters

What happens to the economy if a second wave hits in the winter?

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The coronavirus continues to linger throughout the United States and cases have slowly been rising in Kentucky.

Money Matters

Money Matters 10-07-20

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT
Money Matters 10-07-20

Latest News

Money Matters

Economic outlook with the President getting COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Independent wealth management advisor Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers says the economy doesn’t need another factor to make it jumpy. He says the current situation is going to have a lasting impact on how Americans view the pandemic going forward.

Money Matters

States announce full go, how that impacts the economy

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
This past week some states have begun to announce a full re-opening with no restrictions in place. Fiduciary financial planner Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers says to expect a domino effect of other states following suit in the next month or so.

Money Matters

Volatility continues as stocks struggle in September

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
September has been on a very rocky course as investors are concerned a March repeat could be ahead.

Money Matters

WATCH | How to create an emergency fund, even during a pandemic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
How to create an emergency fund, even during a pandemic

Money Matters

How to create an emergency fund, even during a pandemic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
2020 has been a difficult year for millions across the country. Many have found themselves out of work with little to fall back on. Creating an emergency fund is imperative regardless of good or bad times.

Money Matters

Economic recovery drags: What to expect from the stock market through 2020

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:56 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
July and August saw strong growth in the stock market even while the economic recovery has been slow. September has opened with the market pulling back off highs as investors gauge the ongoing struggles in the economy.