Health officials: Red Zone Recommendations could ‘rapidly’ curve COVID-19 spread before holidays

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With Thanksgiving just around the corner, people are beginning to prepare for the holiday season. But, as people check their lists and hit the stores, health officials recommend checking another list- the Team Kentucky list of Red Zone Reduction Recommendations.

Pike County, like many counties in Eastern Kentucky, has lingered in the red zone for weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to increase. According to Public Health Director Tammy Riley, curving that trend now is the best way to create a safer environment by Thanksgiving.

“Especially here in Eastern Kentucky. Families get together and it’s multigenerational families,” said Riley. "But we definitely have seen five weeks straight increase or incline in numbers. So we’re definitely in a surge and what we want to see is a plateau or decline in numbers.”

She said the recommendations, which resemble the early plans for flattening the curve, will likely help change the weekly incidence rates in the county if followed by the people in the community. A change that she says is not only possible but achievable, based on data from the same situation around Independence Day.

“I could tell that individuals were increasing their compliance," Riley said. “The community increased compliance and we very quickly saw the numbers go down.”

Instead of shopping the same as always this holiday season, she said keeping masks on and social distancing guidelines in place are the best route for change in red zone counties. She also encouraged shoppers to go digital or rely on curbside pick-up when available to limit possible exposure.

“So if we could just, in unity, in unison, like move together and follow the zone recommendations, we could rapidly decrease our numbers and we could be even possibly in the yellow zone by Thanksgiving," she said.

Riley said being responsible while buying presents may be the best way to make sure your family members can be present for upcoming celebrations.

