Advertisement

Health officials: Red Zone Recommendations could ‘rapidly’ curve COVID-19 spread before holidays

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With Thanksgiving just around the corner, people are beginning to prepare for the holiday season. But, as people check their lists and hit the stores, health officials recommend checking another list- the Team Kentucky list of Red Zone Reduction Recommendations.

Pike County, like many counties in Eastern Kentucky, has lingered in the red zone for weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to increase. According to Public Health Director Tammy Riley, curving that trend now is the best way to create a safer environment by Thanksgiving.

“Especially here in Eastern Kentucky. Families get together and it’s multigenerational families,” said Riley. "But we definitely have seen five weeks straight increase or incline in numbers. So we’re definitely in a surge and what we want to see is a plateau or decline in numbers.”

She said the recommendations, which resemble the early plans for flattening the curve, will likely help change the weekly incidence rates in the county if followed by the people in the community. A change that she says is not only possible but achievable, based on data from the same situation around Independence Day.

“I could tell that individuals were increasing their compliance," Riley said. “The community increased compliance and we very quickly saw the numbers go down.”

Instead of shopping the same as always this holiday season, she said keeping masks on and social distancing guidelines in place are the best route for change in red zone counties. She also encouraged shoppers to go digital or rely on curbside pick-up when available to limit possible exposure.

“So if we could just, in unity, in unison, like move together and follow the zone recommendations, we could rapidly decrease our numbers and we could be even possibly in the yellow zone by Thanksgiving," she said.

Riley said being responsible while buying presents may be the best way to make sure your family members can be present for upcoming celebrations.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Target recalling toddler boots due to choking hazard

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Target announced a recall on some of its toddler boots due to a potential choking hazard, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports.

News

WATCH | Anderson County sees highest turnout of voters in state

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Clearly the election process is still panning out for other states, but in Kentucky, the numbers are in.

News

WATCH | Family of elderly Lexington woman killed in shooting build memorial to honor her

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The family of a Lexington shooting victim continues to share her story, and honor her life.

News

WATCH | Health leaders warn about impacts of “alarming increase” in community spread across Ky.

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Health leaders warn about impacts of “alarming increase” in community spread across Ky.

News

WATCH | Two-year-old hit by car, killed on Clays Mill Road

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Fayette County Coroner says a toddler was hit by a car and killed in Lexington.

Latest News

News

Baffert working to ‘do better’ after horses test positive for medication violations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray Media
Two-time Triple Crown-winning horse trainer Bob Baffert said he is taking steps to “do better” after he previously had multiple horses test positive for medication violations.

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews UK professor Dr. Stephen Voss

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Fayette Co. Clerk Don Blevins Jr.

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews UK political science professor Dr. Michael Zilis

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

News

Anderson County sees highest turnout of voters in state

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Anderson County had 70.55% of registered voters making their voices heard in Kentucky.

News

Health leaders warn about impacts of “alarming increase” in community spread across Ky.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Health experts say the increase is having a domino effect on other aspects like hospitalizations.