Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice weather sticks around

A run toward 70 and beyond is about to blast across Kentucky.
A run toward 70 and beyond is about to blast across Kentucky.
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These very comfortable November days will not be going anywhere.

We are off and running toward the first full weekend of November. It looks absolutely amazing! Temperatures will be around the 65-70 degree range for the rest of the week. Nighttime lows will only be in the 40s. Factor in the dry time, and we win the forecast.

The only real change we have doesn’t;t show up until late Tuesday night. That is when a cold front begins to close in on Kentucky. It will bring showers and storms to the region. It is all mainly scattered stuff out ahead of the boundary.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

