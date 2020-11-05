Lexington Christmas tree farm requiring reservations this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Before you know it, Christmas will be here, and that means it’s time to start thinking of whether you’re going traditional with a real Christmas tree or getting a fake one.

But, due to the pandemic, there’s likely going to be some changes to your holiday tradition.

2020 is the year of change for nearly all businesses. As we approach the holiday season, that includes Christmas tree farms.

At Barker’s Christmas Tree Farm in Fayette County, they’re implementing some new changes for their customers this year. They are moving to scheduled appointments.

Going to get a Christmas Tree this year will likely be a bit different due to the pandemic. One location in Fayette County has already announced they’re requiring reservations to help keep socially distanced and to help with crowding issues. Catch that story on @WKYT at 4 & 5:30 pic.twitter.com/fGi4tYni9f — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) November 5, 2020

Not only will this allow them to keep social distancing, but it will also help them limit the big crowds that they would typically see after Thanksgiving.

Owner Dale Barker tells us, in a typical year, they cut down between 900 to 1,000 trees for customers.

“We try to be good neighbors because we live on a dead-end road, but we have neighbors beyond us so we don’t want to back the traffic on the road so that was one of our big concerns too as far as scheduling and getting people in and out,” Barker said.

Barker tells us he already has roughly 600 reservations at his Christmas tree farm, so, plan ahead this holiday season before those spots fill up quickly,

If you would like to schedule a time to pick out your Christmas tree, you can schedule one here.

