Lexington wants to repurpose your political yard signs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re looking to get rid of campaign yard signs now that Election Day has passed, the city of Lexington wants to help.

The signs are not recyclable, but they can be repurposed.

Lexington’s Division of Environmental Services wants to use the wire frames for “Slown Down!” signs, as part of the Safe Streets initiative.

Old yard signs themselves will be used in creative ways as part of an art project.

People can drop off their signs until November 15 at a number of collection bins around town.

Drop off locations in Lexington:

Perspectives Inc. – 352 Longview Plz Longview Plaza

Blake Eames Design – 440 Old Vine Street

A Cup of Common Wealth – 105 Eastern Ave.

Chocolate Holler – 400 Old Vine St.

Crank & Boom – 1210 Manchester St. and 3101 Clays Mill Road #301

Bluegrass United Church of Christ – 500 Don Anna Dr.

Good Foods Co-op – 455 Southland Dr.

Lexington Visitor Center – 215 W. Main St. #150

Johns Run/Walk – 317 S. Ashland Ave. and 3735 Palomar Centre Dr.

