LFCHD reports third-highest single-day increase in cases

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 117 new COVID-19 cases for its report for Tuesday.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 117 new COVID-19 cases for its report for Tuesday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 152 new COVID-19 cases for its report for Wednesday.

That’s the third-highest single-day increase in cases.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

One new death was reported.

According to the health department’s website, 11,824 total cases and 101 deaths have been reported in Lexington since the pandemic began.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 155 cases, Oct. 30
  • 152 cases, Nov. 4
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 143 cases, Oct. 29
  • 135 cases, Oct. 27
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 130 cases, Oct. 28
  • 125 cases, Nov. 2
  • 124 cases, Oct. 24

The state’s COVID-19 map also still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 48.3 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Governor Andy Beshear asked counties who are in the red zone on Thursdays of a week to follow the recommendations they’ve set out the following week.

Health officials say you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there have been 113,009 total cases of the coronavirus. The state death total is 1,514.

