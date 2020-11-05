Advertisement

Local artists painting in downtown Lexington for Breeders' Cup

Artist will be showing off their skills throughout the evening and tomorrow.
Artist will be showing off their skills throughout the evening and tomorrow.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a beautiful day to be outside for November, and if you happen to be going downtown, you might walk by some of the best local artists in the commonwealth, and it’s all for the Breeders' Cup.

We ran into four artists downtown. You can find them between the courthouse and the Fifth Third Pavilion.

Artists will be showing off their skills throughout the evening and tomorrow. The theme is called Capturing the Human Figure.

The paintings will go on to exhibit at Lex Art from Nov. 18-Jan. 4.

After that, the art will be sold. Some paintings will go anywhere from $200-$800.

