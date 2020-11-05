Advertisement

Man dies after being shot during property dispute in Casey County, sheriff says

According to the sheriff’s office, Randy Atwood fatally shot 33-year-old Elza King, who was in the process of buying property next to Atwood.
According to the sheriff’s office, Randy Atwood fatally shot 33-year-old Elza King, who was in the process of buying property next to Atwood.(Casey Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of murder in Casey County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened Wednesday on Calhoun Creek, south of Liberty.

According to the sheriff’s office, Randy Atwood fatally shot 33-year-old Elza King, who was in the process of buying property next to Atwood.

King died at the hospital from a single gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting was over a property dispute.

Atwood is facing a murder charge.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LFCHD reports third-highest single-day increase in cases

Updated: 21 minutes ago
LFCHD reports third-highest single-day increase in cases

News

Woman killed in fiery Lexington crash

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Woman killed in fiery Lexington crash

Lexington

LFCHD reports third-highest single-day increase in cases

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 117 new COVID-19 cases for its report for Tuesday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice weather sticks around

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
These very comfortable November days will not be going anywhere.

News

Lexington wants to repurpose your political yard signs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Old yard signs themselves will be used in creative ways as part of an art project.

News

University of Kentucky selected as site for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Research teams need at least 2,000 volunteers.

News

Woman killed in fiery Lexington crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The driver was taken to the hospital with what officers described as life-threatening injuries.

News

Target recalling toddler boots due to choking hazard

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Target announced a recall on some of its toddler boots due to a potential choking hazard, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports.

News

WATCH | Anderson County sees highest turnout of voters in state

Updated: 11 hours ago
Clearly the election process is still panning out for other states, but in Kentucky, the numbers are in.