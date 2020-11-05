Man dies after being shot during property dispute in Casey County, sheriff says

CASEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of murder in Casey County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened Wednesday on Calhoun Creek, south of Liberty.

According to the sheriff’s office, Randy Atwood fatally shot 33-year-old Elza King, who was in the process of buying property next to Atwood.

King died at the hospital from a single gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting was over a property dispute.

Atwood is facing a murder charge.

