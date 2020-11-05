Advertisement

Metcalfe County woman hospitalized after falling out of truck while driving

Samantha Johnson fell out of the truck when the door came open as she was making a turn.
Samantha Johnson fell out of the truck when the door came open as she was making a turn.(MCSO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SULPHUR WELL, Ky. (WBKO) - A Metcalfe County woman was injured Wednesday after falling out of a moving truck and then being struck by it.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office was notified around 2:30 p.m. of a single vehicle injury collision on KY 1048 around 2 miles north of Sulphur Well. MCSO said 22-year-old Samantha Johnson was driving a 1993 GMC Sierra pickup westbound on KY 1048 at the intersection of Seven Springs Church Road. Officials said as Johnson made a right turn, the driver’s door opened, and she fell out of the truck onto the road. Johnson was then struck by the truck as it left the roadway, striking a wire fence and coming to rest.

MCSO said Johnson was taken to TJ Samson Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and officials said alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

Johnson was cited to Metcalfe District Court for the following offenses related to the collision:

· Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance

· Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle

· No Registration Plate

· No Registration Receipt

· Obstructed Vision/Windshield

· Improper Equipment

