Missing Leslie County man found dead

STINNETT, Ky. (WYMT) - Byron Thomas Sizemore, 48, of Stinnett, was last seen on Stinnett Wendover Road on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 around 6:00 p.m.

Updated 3:30 p.m.

John Newell with the Thousandsticks Fire Department says Sizemore was found dead.

We do not know the details at this time.

We will update this story once we get more information.

Original Story 1:10 p.m.

Police are asking for your help in their search for a missing man in Leslie County.

John Newell, with the Thousandsticks Fire Department, says they continue to search for Sizemore.

“A lot of areas have been searched whether on foot, state police was in with a chopper and so a lot of areas have been searched but we kind of maybe want to go back over some of these areas and try to go to some areas where he was his favorite places,” said Newell. “The area is so big. It is such a wide area like with a water rescue you have a certain area that you work with and can start with but with this, it’s such a wide territory and he’s been seeing all over here in the Stinnett area.”

Troopers say he was last seen driving a green 2005 Honda Foreman ATV with a black storage box on the back.

Candice Pace, a family friend, says they will continue to search for their friend, son, and member of the community.

“He’s funny. He loves the outdoors and loves to fish and to hunt. He loves animals like that so he’s really good person,” said Pace. "You know we’re just at a loss and I think we’re all just scared but we’re hopeful that maybe you know someone knows where he is. Maybe someone we just don’t know he’s made friends with that’s possible but it’s scary. "

Sizemore is white, 5′10″ tall, around 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a green coat with a hood and possibly camo print pants.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police post in Hazard at 606-435-6069.

