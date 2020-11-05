Mobile testing site has new home as Lexington passes 100 COVID-19 deaths

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington continues to battle COVID-19 as the city passed 100 deaths from the virus.

The mobile COVID-19 testing site is at Tates Creek Golf Course this weekend.

It’s just part of the effort health officials are putting in to try to contain the spread of the virus.

“Today we reported our third highest one day total and we’ve seen more than 100 new cases in eight out of the last 10 days,” Said Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. “It’s been especially high this last week. If you look at the last seven days, we’re averaging almost 130 new cases a day. That’s 907 cases in the last seven days alone.”

Hall said a manageable number of cases for contact tracers is around 50 to 70. Over the last seven days, those numbers have doubled. Hall also said some people are unwilling to participate with contact tracers, which is adding to the challenge.

“When you get the call from the health department, provide us with the real honest answers,” Hall said. “We’re hearing too many reports of people who don’t want to share information and putting up walls. We need to get those people cooperating because you’re seeing right now that cases are spreading, they’re spreading rapidly and it’s wide throughout Lexington.”

According to Hall, the next steps to stop the virus are the same ones we’ve been using. Masks, hand washing, social distancing and getting tested.

The neighborhood testing site at Tates Creek Golf Course will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk up testing will also be offered at Centro De San Juan Diego from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

