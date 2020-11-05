Advertisement

New center opens in Cardinal Valley neighborhood to meet needs of Hispanic community

Lexington’s Cardinal Valley neighborhood has a new center that houses several needs for many immigrants that live close by. It’s called Centro de San Juan Diego.
Lexington's Cardinal Valley neighborhood has a new center that houses several needs for many immigrants that live close by. It's called Centro de San Juan Diego.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Cardinal Valley neighborhood has a new center that houses several needs for many immigrants that live close by.

It’s called Centro de San Juan Diego and it’s located on the corner of Alexandria and Davenport drive.

Inside, you’ll find a one-stop-shop for the Hispanic community such as family therapy, medical needs, and church services. The services will also evolve over time as needed.

One of the missions is to meet the needs of the immigrant community while keeping their Catholic traditions.

“There are challenges with assimilation and feeling like they belong,” said Bobbi Silver, director of development for the Archdiocese of Lexington. 'And that’s our hope, and that’s our Catholic tradition is what our faith, to love as Jesus has loved us and that is the entire intent of this center."

This weekend the new center will host COVID-19 testing for the Cardinal Valley Community.

