Police asking for community’s help with Frankfort homicide investigation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are asking for the community’s help with a homicide investigation in Frankfort.

Police say 26-year-old Geoffrey D. Brown-Roberts was found dead on October 29 in his apartment in the 1300 block of Louisville Road.

Police say the details of his death will not be released at this time, but say foul play is suspected.

If you have any information contact the Frankfort Police Department at 502-875-8582. You can also submit your tips to Frankfort Crimestoppers at 502-875-8648.

