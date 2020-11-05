Target recalling toddler boots due to choking hazard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Target announced a recall on some of its toddler boots due to a potential choking hazard, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports.

The boots called the Cat and Jack “Himani" and "Jaren” have a toggle on the shoes that can detach from the elastic lace possibly causing a child to choke.

CPSC reports the boots range in sizes 5-12 and were sold in olive, black with multi-colored polka dots, pink with multi-colored polka dots and navy with rainbows.

The product’s item number is printed inside the boot shaft.

The item numbers that are recalled include:

For more information visit the CPSC website here.

