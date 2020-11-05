Target recalling toddler boots due to choking hazard
Target announced a recall on some of its toddler boots due to a potential choking hazard, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports.
The boots called the Cat and Jack “Himani" and "Jaren” have a toggle on the shoes that can detach from the elastic lace possibly causing a child to choke.
CPSC reports the boots range in sizes 5-12 and were sold in olive, black with multi-colored polka dots, pink with multi-colored polka dots and navy with rainbows.
The product’s item number is printed inside the boot shaft.
The item numbers that are recalled include:
07-703-3844
07-703-3845
07-703-3846
07-703-3847
07-703-3848
07-703-3849
07-703-3850
07-703-3851
09-301-9649
09-301-9650
09-301-9651
09-301-9652
09-301-9653
09-301-9654
09-301-9655
09-301-9656
07-703-3868
07-703-3869
07-703-3870
07-703-3871
07-703-3872
07-703-3873
07-703-3874
07-703-3875
09-310-0891
09-310-0892
09-310-0893
09-310-0894
09-310-0895
09-310-0896
09-310-0897
09-310-0898
09-310-0944
09-310-0945
09-310-0946
09-310-0947
09-310-0948
09-310-0949
09-310-0950
09-310-0951
09-310-0957
09-310-0958
09-310-0959
09-310-0960
09-310-0961
09-310-0962
09-310-0963
09-310-0964
For more information visit the CPSC website here.
