Two seriously hurt in fiery Lexington crash

Two people were seriously injured in a fiery crash on North Cleveland Road.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were injured in a fiery crash in Lexington Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 11:30 in the 4000 block of North Cleveland Road.

Police said the car hit a fence and caught on fire.

The driver was taken to the hospital with what officers described as life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the car was seriously injured as well.

North Cleveland Road was shut down for several hours while police investigated the crash.

