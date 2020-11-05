Two seriously hurt in fiery Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were injured in a fiery crash in Lexington Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 11:30 in the 4000 block of North Cleveland Road.

Police said the car hit a fence and caught on fire.

The driver was taken to the hospital with what officers described as life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the car was seriously injured as well.

North Cleveland Road was shut down for several hours while police investigated the crash.

