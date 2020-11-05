Two seriously hurt in fiery Lexington crash
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were injured in a fiery crash in Lexington Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 11:30 in the 4000 block of North Cleveland Road.
Police said the car hit a fence and caught on fire.
The driver was taken to the hospital with what officers described as life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the car was seriously injured as well.
North Cleveland Road was shut down for several hours while police investigated the crash.
