Advertisement

UK Hospital, Baptist Health Lexington chosen as sites for COVID-19 vaccine trial

By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are getting closer to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine trials are underway across the country and, now, one is set to be underway right here in Kentucky.

UK Hospital, Baptist Health Lexington, and Norton Healthcare in Louisville have been named sites for the clinical trial. They’re looking for at least 200 volunteers who will be injected with either the placebo or the vaccine.

The goal of the vaccine is to make a spike in proteins which will stimulate the production of antibodies responses to fight off the virus.

We’ve learned the virus has affected people of different ages and ethnicities. That’s why they’re looking for a diverse group of people to participate.

“It’s just like voting. If we don’t have people to get out and do it, then we can’t possibly develop safe, efficacious products to combat this virus," said Dr. Paul Schulz, Norton Healthcare. "It’s not possible without people participating.”

The three Kentucky sites are part of a global study. About 60,000 people across the globe will also participate. Kentuckians who want to register can go to go to Covidky.com.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interactive | Election results map
Coroner identifies two-year-old hit, killed by car on Clays Mill Rd.
Kentucky Lottery millionaire from Boyle County hits it big again
Gov. Beshear reports 1,635 new cases; extends mask mandate
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

Latest News

Beshear anticipates avoiding further cuts to state agencies
WATCH | Man dies after being shot during property dispute in Casey County, sheriff says
WATCH | UK Hospital, Baptist Health Lexington chosen as sites for COVID-19 vaccine trial
WATCH | Mobile testing site has new home as Lexington passes 100 COVID-19 deaths
Republicans make gains in Kentucky legislature