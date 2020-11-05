Advertisement

University of Kentucky selected as site for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

(Source: University of Oxford via CNN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:19 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has been chosen as a site for a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

It’s in partnership with Baptist Health Lexington and Northon Healthcare in Louisville.

Research teams need at least 2,000 local volunteers for the Phase 3 clinical trial.

It’s open to adults 18 and over who meet specific inclusion criteria.

