Advertisement

UPDATE | Woman dies after suffering burns in house fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 11/4/20

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A woman has died after being badly burned in a house fire.

Raven Warner, 27, died Tuesday, eight days after the fire along Railroad Avenue in Ashland.

The victim’s family says they’re still waiting to get answers as to how the fire started.

Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“It feels like I can’t put her to rest until I know the truth,” Warner’s mother, Leah Boggs, told WSAZ.

Neighbors said they heard a loud explosion and saw flames shooting out of the house on Monday, Oct. 26.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they said Warner was outside with burns all over her body, along with a man with burns on his hands.

Chief Kelley says later that man was being taken to the hospital in an ambulance from the scene of the house fire, but he got out of the ambulance and took off before he made it to the hospital.

Kelley says police are trying to find him and talk with him.

The family says that man was Warner’s on-again, off-again boyfriend.

“She was a sweet little fireball, one of the best people you’d ever meet in your life,” Warner’s cousin Mika Stephens said.

Warner’s family says they’re desperate to learn why this happened and why the man seemingly disappeared.

“It’s angering,” Boggs said. “I’m so full of anger. He knows what happened, and he’s not saying it.”

Kelley says police will be meeting Friday with the Ashland Fire Department to go over the investigation. He says more information could be released then.

ORIGINAL STORY

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman who was badly burned in a house fire in Ashland last week has died, according to her family.

Raven Warner, 27, was in a home on Railroad Avenue on Monday, Oct. 26 when a fire broke out. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion.

Warner’s family says she died at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday.

She had suffered burns over nearly her entire body.

Warner’s body has been sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

For our previous coverage on this, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LFCHD reports third-highest single-day increase in cases

Updated: 21 minutes ago
LFCHD reports third-highest single-day increase in cases

News

Woman killed in fiery Lexington crash

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Woman killed in fiery Lexington crash

News

Coroner identifies two-year-old hit, killed by car on Clays Mill Rd.

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Coroner identifies two-year-old hit, killed by car on Clays Mill Rd.

Lexington

LFCHD reports third-highest single-day increase in cases

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 117 new COVID-19 cases for its report for Tuesday.

Crime

Man dies after being shot during property dispute in Casey County, sheriff says

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The sheriff’s office says it happened Wednesday on Calhoun Creek, south of Liberty.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice weather sticks around

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
These very comfortable November days will not be going anywhere.

News

Lexington wants to repurpose your political yard signs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Old yard signs themselves will be used in creative ways as part of an art project.

News

University of Kentucky selected as site for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Research teams need at least 2,000 volunteers.

News

Woman killed in fiery Lexington crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The driver was taken to the hospital with what officers described as life-threatening injuries.

News

Target recalling toddler boots due to choking hazard

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Target announced a recall on some of its toddler boots due to a potential choking hazard, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports.