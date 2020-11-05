WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 2,318 new COVID-19 cases; 20 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update Thursday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,318 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 115,277 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.50 percent positivity rate.

There were 20 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. The state death total is now 1, 534

As of Thursday, 1,102 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 291 are in the ICU, and 129 are on ventilators.

The governor says the state has 80 red counties as of Thursday.

Showing the state’s incidence rate map, Beshear says 80 counties are now considered to be in the red zone, and there are only two counties left in the yellow zone. — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) November 5, 2020

