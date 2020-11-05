Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 2,318 new COVID-19 cases; 20 deaths

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update Thursday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,318 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 115,277 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.50 percent positivity rate.

There were 20 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. The state death total is now 1, 534

As of Thursday, 1,102 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 291 are in the ICU, and 129 are on ventilators.

The governor says the state has 80 red counties as of Thursday.

