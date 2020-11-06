Advertisement

Breeders’ Cup begins Friday at Keeneland

The big Friday race is the TVG Juvenile which typically features the 2021 Triple Crown contenders.
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland is hosting the Breeders' Cup this weekend for just the second time.

The other was 2015 when we were all treated to the thrill of watching American Pharaoh win the Grand Slam of thoroughbred racing.

Five years ago, Keeneland had to go through a lengthy process of adding thousands of seats and changing the venue to accommodate more than 95,000 people in two days.

This year is drastically different. Keeneland is as beautiful as ever, but there will be no crowds in 2020.

There are five juvenile graded stakes races on the schedule for Friday.

The big race at 5:15 is the TVG Juvenile which typically features the 2021 Triple Crown contenders.

There is one jockey that tested positive for COVID-19. Christophe Soumillon, of France, received a positive test that was administered Wednesday. He departed the grounds and entered into isolation. This is the only positive test of 55 administered this week.

