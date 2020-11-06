Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Near Record Highs Possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our temps are about as warm as you’ve ever going to get for early November and this may push a few spots to near record highs through Monday.

Daytime temps range from the low to middle 70s in most areas with overnight lows around the 50 degree mark.

Dry skies carry us through Monday and into Tuesday, but things change as the day wears on. That’s when a cold front approaches from the west and pulls up some tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This brings showers and storms our way into Wednesday as temps come down. Highs for the rest of next week will generally be in the 50s.

Another wet weather maker looks to blow into town by the end of next week into the following weekend.

