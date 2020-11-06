Essential Quality wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a race that typically features the 2021 Triple Crown contenders, Essential Quality held off 94-1 longshot Hot Rod Charlie to win Friday’s Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) at Keeneland.

Jockey Luis Saez picked up his first Breeders' Cup win. As for trainer and Louisville native Brad Cox, this is his 5th career Breeders' Cup win and second of the day.

Earlier in the day, Vequist won the $2 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1).

Aunt Pearl won the $1 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1).

WATCH → the replay of the @BreedersCup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) as Aunt Pearl (IRE) cruises to victory! The filly captured #Keeneland’s JPMorgan Chase Jessamine (G2) during the Fall Meet. #BC20pic.twitter.com/B0t7CnrwtU — Keeneland Racing (@keenelandracing) November 6, 2020

Racing from Keeneland continues Saturday highlighted by the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1).

