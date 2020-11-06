Advertisement

Essential Quality wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1)

Louisville trainer Brad Cox picked up his 5th career Breeders' Cup win.
Essential Quality wins the Breeders' Cup Juvenile.
Essential Quality wins the Breeders' Cup Juvenile.(Nicole Russo, Daily Racing Forum)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a race that typically features the 2021 Triple Crown contenders, Essential Quality held off 94-1 longshot Hot Rod Charlie to win Friday’s Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) at Keeneland.

Jockey Luis Saez picked up his first Breeders' Cup win. As for trainer and Louisville native Brad Cox, this is his 5th career Breeders' Cup win and second of the day.

Earlier in the day, Vequist won the $2 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1).

Aunt Pearl won the $1 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1).

Racing from Keeneland continues Saturday highlighted by the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1).

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interactive | Election results map
One charged with murder in shooting outside Fayette Mall
Kentucky Lottery millionaire from Boyle County hits it big again
Coroner identifies two-year-old hit, killed by car on Clays Mill Rd.
Woman killed in fiery Lexington crash

Latest News

WATCH | First day of Breeders' Cup in Lexington
Georgetown’s Troy Rankin wins with Fire at Will at Breeders’ Cup
How will a Breeders' Cup without fans impact Lexington’s economy?
Rocketry rallies from last to win first G2 race of Breeders’ Cup