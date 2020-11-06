Georgetown’s Troy Rankin wins with Fire at Will at Breeders’ Cup
At 30-1 odds, Fire at Will established himself as the country’s top 2-year-old on the grass.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Friday’s Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1), Fire at Will ran down Outadore to win for trainer and Georgetown native Troy Rankin.
Jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. won aboard Golden Pal in the Juvenile Turf Sprint (G2) and followed that with an impressive win aboard Fire at Will. Fire At Will covered the mile on a turf course rated as good in 1:35.81.
