Advertisement

Georgetown’s Troy Rankin wins with Fire at Will at Breeders’ Cup

At 30-1 odds, Fire at Will established himself as the country’s top 2-year-old on the grass.
Georgetown’s Troy Rankin wins with Fire at Will at Breeders’ Cup
Georgetown’s Troy Rankin wins with Fire at Will at Breeders’ Cup(Keeneland)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Friday’s Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1), Fire at Will ran down Outadore to win for trainer and Georgetown native Troy Rankin.

At 30-1 odds, Fire at Will established himself as the country’s top 2-year-old on the grass.

Jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. won aboard Golden Pal in the Juvenile Turf Sprint (G2) and followed that with an impressive win aboard Fire at Will. Fire At Will covered the mile on a turf course rated as good in 1:35.81.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interactive | Election results map
One charged with murder in shooting outside Fayette Mall
Kentucky Lottery millionaire from Boyle County hits it big again
Coroner identifies two-year-old hit, killed by car on Clays Mill Rd.
Woman killed in fiery Lexington crash

Latest News

WATCH | First day of Breeders' Cup in Lexington
How will a Breeders' Cup without fans impact Lexington’s economy?
Rocketry rallies from last to win first G2 race of Breeders’ Cup
Breeders’ Cup begins Friday at Keeneland