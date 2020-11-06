Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man

Police say Coy Deaton was last seen leaving a group home at the 2000 block of Spring Valley Lane around 8:37 p.m.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 48-year-old man.

Deaton has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

He was last seen wearing a maroon hat, long sleeve blue shirt, and blue slacks.

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call 911.

