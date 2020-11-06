Gov. Beshear reports over 2K cases for second straight day; 6.77% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update Friday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

“These numbers are truly frightening. I know we’ve been in this fight for so long that it’s easy to get numb to the scary headlines and high case numbers,” said Gov. Beshear. “That’s normal. It’s human nature. But you have to understand this is the most dangerous COVID-19 has ever been in the commonwealth and it is leading to more of our fellow Kentuckians becoming sick, being hospitalized and dying. We can only get back to normal if we address it head on and that is why I am urging all of you, especially those in red counties, to follow recommendations for reducing the spread in your community.”

Gov. Beshear reported 2,302 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 117,505 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.77 percent positivity rate.

There were 10 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 1,544.

The deaths reported Friday include two women, ages 89 and 99, from Hardin County; two men, ages 88 and 104, from Jessamine County; two men, ages 72 and 80, from Laurel County; a 76-year-old man from Lyon County; an 82-year-old man from McLean County; a 92-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County; and a 38-year-old woman from Todd County.

As of Friday, 1,153 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 299 are in the ICU, and 158 are on ventilators.

