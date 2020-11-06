Hard-hit bars and restaurants getting fee waiver due to virus

Lexington, Ky (AP) - Kentucky’s bar and restaurant operators are getting a break from alcoholic beverage renewal fees to help cope with restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is granting a 12-month renewal fee waiver to current license holders.

He says bar and restaurant operators who haven’t submitted the renewal fee this year won’t have to pay until 2021.

Those who have paid this year will have their fees waived next year. Bars and restaurants have endured capacity limitations to help contain the virus.

