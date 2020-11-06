Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A November run to 70 degrees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our comfortable stretch gets a little bit better this weekend.

If you have missed temperatures around 70 degrees, you are about to get those and more. Many of us will see a run right up to 70 this afternoon. There is an even better chance that we get there this weekend. It looks awesome out there.

After a weekend filled with low and mid-70s, next week will feature some change. A cold front will finally make a solid run at us. By the time this front actually gets here, several fronts will have passed just north of the region. When we get ours, we will get some rain around here.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.