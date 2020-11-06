Advertisement

Kentucky opening more COVID-19 testing sites

New testing site in Lexington as cases surge.
New testing site in Lexington as cases surge.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 2:37 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As coronavirus cases in Kentucky continue to surge, the state is opening more testing sites, including one in Lexington.

It’s in the Keene Barn parking lot at Keeneland.

It will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to five p.m.

It’s all through a partnership with the federal government.

You can register for this testing site at the link below.

https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/

