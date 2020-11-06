Kentucky opening more COVID-19 testing sites

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As coronavirus cases in Kentucky continue to surge, the state is opening more testing sites, including one in Lexington.

It’s in the Keene Barn parking lot at Keeneland.

It will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to five p.m.

It’s all through a partnership with the federal government.

You can register for this testing site at the link below.

https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.