Lexington police investigating reported shooting outside Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a reported shooting outside Fayette Mall.

We’re still working to piece together what happened, but our Shelby Lofton is outside the mall gathering more information.

Our crew got to the scene around 8:30 p.m and have seen a lot of police activity at Fayette Mall stretching about half a mile down Nicholasville Road. We’re still waiting for police to confirm the details of what’s happening.

We first saw police cars circling Fayette Mall property near the Cheesecake Factory and PF Chang’s. We also noticed officers moving down Nicholasville and saw them parked at the Courtesy Acura dealership.

We then saw a cluster of officers in the Walmart parking lot. They were looking through a parked white Altima. One officer sealed some items from the trunk in a brown bag.

A woman was taken away from that scene in a police car, but she was not handcuffed.

We have called Lexington police and are waiting on a response. Officers at the scene say they’re investigating.

Back in August, 17-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bottoms Jr. died in a shooting that happened at Fayette Mall.

Stay with us as we gather more information.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.