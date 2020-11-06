Advertisement

LMPD officer charged with misconduct, drug trafficking

By Gray Media
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer who came under fire for an inappropriate search has now been accused of a completely different crime.

Officer Tyler Gelnett was served with a criminal summons accusing him of giving marijuana seized in arrests to an unnamed person with whom he was having a relationship.

On Nov. 6, 2020, Officer Tyler Gelnett was served with a criminal summons on charges for marijuana trafficking and first degree official misconduct.(Louisville Metro Police Department)

The summons says it happened between Dec. 1, 2019 and April 30 of this year.

The person involved told LMPD investigators what was happening after an audit of Gelnett.

Gelnett is now facing charges for marijuana trafficking and first-degree official misconduct.

Gelnett also faced scrutiny in January when he was caught back in 2019 in a video during a search of a woman that led to a lawsuit against him. The victim filed the suit after the video showed Gelnett groping her inappropriately before another officer steps in saying Coates was a rookie.

Court records about the status of that case were not immediately available.

Gelnett, who has been employed by LMPD since 2018, has been placed on administrative reassignment pending an investigation by the department’s Professional Standards Unit.

